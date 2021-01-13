Sweet or savory? National Bagel Day is Friday, a time to celebrate the breakfast and lunch favorite

When it comes to breakfast, are you a sweet or savory kind of person? Do you top your waffles with strawberries and a mountain of whip cream? Or do you load an omelette with veggies and call it good?

No matter which way you lean in regard to the first or second meal of the day, a bagel is a satisfying option. For something simple and sweet, you can top a plain bagel with a fruity cream cheese spread. Or if you’re a savory fan, there’s the classic bagel and lox.

If you’re not already a bagel regular, fear not. You don’t have to travel all the way to New York for a satisfying snack. There are plenty of options throughout Spokane. For an extra bit of festivity, schedule your next trip to (or takeout for) your favorite café around National Bagel Day, which this year falls on Friday.

The Ultimate Bagel

When you find yourself near Gonzaga University, it should be a given that you make a pit stop at the Ultimate Bagel (1217 W. Hamilton St. #B). The shop serves New York-style bagels for breakfast and lunch. Breakfast options include the Sunrise Bagel ($5.65), a flavored bagel and regular cream cheese, plus a small coffee, tea or milk, and the “Egg”cellent Bagel ($5.89), which is a flavored bagel, egg, cheese and Canadian bacon. For a complete meal, pick a Bagelwich, your choice of bagel, meat and cheese, plus a pickle and bagel chips ($8.69). There is also a vegetarian option ($7.69). Bagel flavors include blueberry, orange cranberry, jalapeno asiago, cinnamon raisin, whole wheat and poppy.

Maple Street Bistro

Since 2007, Maple Street Bistro (5520 N. Maple St.) has been a north Spokane staple. Along with quiche, oats, yogurt parfaits and smoothies for breakfast and paninis, wraps, salad and tomato basil soup for lunch, Maple Street Bistro also offers a variety of bagels. Plain, cheddar, garlic parmesan and jalapeno pepper jack bagels are boiled and baked fresh every morning. Try them toasted and top with cream cheese or as part of a breakfast sandwich, all of which are served on your choice of bagel, garlic focaccia or wrap and with house-made baked applesauce. The Breakfast Club ($7) is ham, bacon, egg, swiss, cheddar, cream cheese and honey mustard dressing. The Egg and Cheese ($5.95) is egg, cheddar and cream cheese. Add bacon or ham for $1.

Little Garden Café

With two locations, Little Garden Café (2901 W. Northwest Blvd. and 9918 N. Waikiki Road) offers twice the opportunity to satisfy your bagel craving. The café offers yogurt parfaits, oatmeal and quiche for breakfast and a variety of sandwiches, salad and soup for lunch, but you can’t go wrong with one of their bagel omelette sandwiches. Choose a bagel – plain or multigrain ($5.49) or five cheese, tomato asiago, cheddar everything or jalapeno cheddar ($5.75) – to top with meat and cheese options. Additional toppings like sprouts, tomatoes, spinach, olives, artichokes and spreads are also available, as is plain and basil cream cheese.

Rocket Bakery

Speaking of multiple locations, you’re likely never far from one of Rocket Bakery’s locations in Spokane: on Argonne Road, Garland Avenue, 14th Avenue, First Avenue, Wall Street (this location is temporarily closed) and the Space Station drive-thru on Argonne Road. The menu varies by location, but it’s highly likely you’ll be able to get your hands on at least a few bagels per location. Rocket Bakery offers jalapeno cheese, asiago cheese, everything, cheddar, pizza, sesame, cinnamon raisin, power bar, great grain and plain bagels. There’s also a variety of cream cheese spreads available: plain, basil pesto, sundried tomato pesto, veggie and jalapeno. Grab a drink, including coffee, tea, hot chocolate, milk, Italian soda, smoothies and kombucha while you’re at it.

Sweetbox Delivery

If you’re craving a bagel but are not interested in stopping by your favorite bagel place in person, consider Sweetbox Delivery. The website, sweetboxdelivery.com, delivers treats from its own Sweetbox Bakery, as well as Desserts by Sara, Just American Desserts and Boots Bakery and Lounge. Cookies, breads, scones, cinnamon rolls, bars and brownies are available, but you’ll want to add Sweetbox’s stuffed bagels. Select among blueberry and cream cheese, raspberry cream cheese, the cheese bomb, the cheddarpeno, the three cheese pizza stuffed bagel or the creamy jalapeno. There are also plain, cranberry, cinnamon raisin, sesame seed and everything bagels available. Individual bagels start at $2.25, and a six-pack starts at $12.15. Orders should be submitted by 10 a.m. two days before the food is needed.