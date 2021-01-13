Wolffy’s Hamburgers on Hamilton Street permanently closing

Wolffy’s Hamburgers, a 1950s-style diner near Gonzaga University, is permanently closing Saturday, according to a letter taped to the restaurant’s front door.

In the letter, the Davis family, which owns the restaurant and a sister location in Airway Heights, pointed to statewide coronavirus-related mandates as a reason for ceasing operations.

“It is a sad day when the Governor has the power to force businesses to close. In the last 50+ years while working in the family business, I have seen good times, bad times, war and peace, but if you were willing to work hard and make good decisions, you could provide a better life for your children,” the Davis family wrote in the letter. “But, I guess that dream along with our other freedoms and liberties will just be kicked to the curb and forgotten.

“And with the will of God and a new Governor, Wolffy’s Hamburgers will return. It has been our family’s honor and privilege to serve you all these years.”

A Wolffy’s employee confirmed the closure in a phone call Wednesday afternoon.

Wolffy’s owners, Barbara and Bob Davis Jr., were not immediately available for comment on the closure.

Davis Jr. and his father, Bob Sr., opened the first Wolffy’s Rockin’ ’50s restaurant in north Spokane in the 1980s. That restaurant closed in 1996. The Davis family also operated a Wolffy’s restaurant in Spokane Valley.

Wolffy’s Hamburgers opened at 1229 N. Hamilton St. in 2008.

The Davis family indicated in the letter that Wolffy’s Breakfast, Burgers and Brew in Airway Heights will remain open.