American Life in Poetry: ‘Yellowjackets’

By Ted Kooser U.S. poet laureate, 2004-06

Here, poet Yusef Komunyakaa, who teaches at New York University, shows us a fine portrait of the hard life of a worker–in this case, a horse–and, through metaphor, the terrible, clumsy beauty of his final moments.

Editor’s note: This column is a reprint from the American Life in Poetry archive as we bid farewell to Ted Kooser, and work to finalize the new website and forthcoming columns curated by Kwame Dawes.

Yellowjackets

When the plowblade struck

An old stump hiding under

The soil like a beggar’s

Rotten tooth, they swarmed up

& Mister Jackson left the plow

Wedged like a whaler’s harpoon.

The horse was midnight

Against dusk, tethered to somebody’s

Pocketwatch. He shivered, but not

The way women shook their heads

Before mirrors at the five

& dime–a deeper connection

To the low field’s evening star.

He stood there, in tracechains,

Lathered in froth, just

Stopped by a great, goofy

Calmness. He whinnied

Once, & then the whole

Beautiful, blue-black sky

Fell on his back.

Poem copyright 2001 by Yusef Komunyakaa, reprinted from “Pleasure Dome: New & Collected Poems, 1975-1999,” Wesleyan Univ. Press, 2001, by permission. American Life in Poetry is made possible by the Poetry Foundation and the Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. We do not accept unsolicited submissions.