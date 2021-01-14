Costco to close in-store photo centers

Costco is closing all of its in-store photo centers effective Feb. 14, according to an email the company sent to customers.

In the email, Costco indicated the need for photo printing has “steeply declined” since the introduction of camera phones and social media, leading to the company’s decision to close all of its photo departments.

Costco will continue to offer photo printing services via its website at costcophotocenter.com.

The company is also discontinuing its in-store home movie video transfer, passport photo, ink cartridge refill and photo restoration services, according to the email.

Costco asked that customers pick up remaining orders by March 28.