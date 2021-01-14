Idaho State Police investigating Post Falls hit-and-run

Idaho police are looking for the driver they say caused a 72-year-old Spokane Valley man to get into a crash.

Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a hit-and-run crash on westbound Interstate 90 at milepost 7 in Post Falls, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

A black or dark gray 1980 to 1990 Volvo with Washington plates was weaving through traffic, the release said. The erratic driving caused a 2008 Ford F350, driven by 72-year-old Allan Reimche of Spokane Valley, to go off the shoulder. Reimche’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

The Volvo exited at milepost 7, the release said. The Volvo could have front-end damage. According to one witness, the driver may be a young male in his 20s with a female passenger, the release said.

Idaho State Police is asking anyone who can help identify the Volvo driver to call (208) 209-8730.