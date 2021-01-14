Last-second shot lifts Northern Colorado women over Idaho

From staff reports

Micayla Isenbart hit a jumper with 1 second remaining as Northern Colorado upset Idaho 63-61 Thursday in Greeley, Colorado.

Isenbart finished with 13 points and Hannah Simental scored 19 for the Bears (4-8, 3-4 Big Sky).

Gina Marxen led Idaho with 18 points and three assists. Gabi Harrington added 12 points for the Vandals (6-5, 5-2), who were without leading rebounder Natalie Klinker.

The teams play again at 11 a.m. Saturday.