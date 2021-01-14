Medical Lake schools need your support

The proposed Medical Lake School District Educational and Operations Levy Is a REPLACEMENT for the levy approved by the Medical Lake School District voters in 2018. The levy would provide approximately $1.5 million per year. If passed, that $1.5 million per year will be matched by an additional $1.5 million per year from the state and would take effect in 2022.

This rate of $1.50 per $1,000 assessed property value is the lowest amount needed to be eligible for the state matching funds. MLSD uses the funds to pay for COVID-19 support, and K-12 extracurricular activities such as sports, band and choir, robotics team, FFA, Knowledge Bowl, ROTC, STEM & FCCLA. They plan to also use it to support 1:1 Chromebooks and to pay salaries for the school resource officer, school nurses, school psychologist and mental health services.

Please VOTE AND SAY YES to this REPLACEMENT LEVY on FEBRUARY 9 in support of our outstanding Medical Lake students and staff.

Russ Brown

Medical Lake