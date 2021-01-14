Prep notebook: Sandpoint boys coaching change; Lakeland’s Badger honored

Wade Engelson resigned as Sandpoint boys basketball coach earlier this month.

Assistant coach Mike Roos, a 1993 Sandpoint grad, was named interim head coach, announced by athletic director Kris Knowles.

Engelson was in his third season as Bulldogs coach. Sandpoint was 2-3 when Engelson stepped down. The Bulldogs went 19-27 in his tenure.

Roos’ son Colin is a sophomore on this year’s team.

Badger honored

Lakeland volleyball coach Kelsie Badger was recently named 4A coach of the year by the Idaho State Coaches Association.

Badger coached the Hawks to their first state title sweeping Middleton in the state 4A championship match at Kimberly High in November.

Idaho hoops state media poll

The first installments of the Idaho state basketball media polls were released this week.

In the 5A boys poll, Post Falls (6-3, 3-0 Inland Empire) received one (of nine) first-place votes and were ranked No. 5, with Lake City among others receiving votes.

St. Maries (7-0) was No. 2 in 2A and Lakeside (7-1) was No. 3 in 1AD1. Lakeland (4A) and Priest River, Kellogg, Bonners Ferry (3A) also received votes.

The Coeur d’Alene girls (12-1) placed No. 2 in the 5A poll, garnering one first-place vote. Timberlake (8-2) got three first-place votes and finished No. 2 in 3A, while Bonners Ferry (7-2) was fourth.