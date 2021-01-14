Rowan Anderson helps Whitworth hold off Seattle Pacific, 69-65
Rowan Anderson scored 17 points as Whitworth swept its two-game nonconference series with Seattle Pacific 69-65 Thursday in Seattle.
Garrett Paxton scored 15 points for Whitworth (2-3), and JT McDermott added 13 points and five rebounds.
Mehdi El Mardi paced SPU (0-2) with 14 points. Harry Cavell notched a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The Pirates open Northwest Conference play at Puget Sound on Jan. 22.
