Trespassing in the Dishman Hills imperils conservation

Trespassing endangers land conservancy.

That’s the message from Dishman Hills Conservancy executive director Jeff Lambert following recent trespassing complaints from neighbors near Tower Mountain.

“Trespassing really sours the neighbors on whatever the public activity is nearby,” he said.

In a Facebook post the land conservancy, which manages roughly 3,000 acres, asked recreationists to stay off private land.

“There are complaints from the Tower Mountain neighbors about trespassing and vandalism,” the post states. “Please do not trespass. Note that trail mapping apps such as AllTrails and TrailForks show trails crossing private property.”

Instead, Lambert urged would-be hikers to check out the Washington Trails Association’s website or the Dishman Hills Conservancy website for up-to-date trail maps.

For more information visit dishmanhills.org/maps/ or wta.org.