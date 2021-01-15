100 years ago in Spokane: A Portland man was arrested for threatening to sully a daughter’s reputation

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Spokane police arrested Glen Mitchell, 21, of Portland, on charges of blackmailing a Spokane couple by threatening to sully their daughter’s reputation.

Police said Mitchell sent letters to the parents demanding $1,000 in cash. If he did not get it, he would attack their daughter’s good name.

Another man was also arrested as an accessory to the crime.

From the irrigation beat: A fight was brewing over the formation of an irrigation district in parts of the Spokane Valley.

Between 150 and 200 people from Vera and Opportunity showed up at a meeting at the Vera school house, with the intent to halt all efforts to create this new irrigation district.

They passed a resolution that stated: “We believe the high cost of said improvements would greatly exceed the benefits to be derived from the estimated amount of water.”

It said the taxes would be “excessively burdensome” and would result in “confiscation” and “poverty.”

The landowners who backed the irrigation plan, when informed of the meeting and the resolution, were shocked at the “animus” shown at the meeting. They refuted all of the points made by the opponents. They said that “no man owning land need fear that these assessments are going to injure him.”

What really riled the backers, however, was that the opponents were from Vera and Opportunity.

“Vera and Opportunity are not, and have never been considered, as being in this project,” said the chairman, from Greenacres. “Why then should Vera and Opportunity express any opinion, either for or against the proposed district?”