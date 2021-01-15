The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 34° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Spokane

Woodward appoints O’Sullivan as new city judge

UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 15, 2021

By Adam Shanks adams@spokesman.com(509) 459-5136

Kristin O’Sullivan will serve as the next Spokane Municipal Court judge, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced Friday.

Pending confirmation by the Spokane City Council, O’Sullivan will fill the vacancy left by Judge Tracy Staab, who won a seat on Washington’s Court of Appeals in last November’s election.

O’Sullivan, who was a Spokane Municipal Court commissioner prior to her appointment, has experience both as a prosecutor and criminal defense attorney. She won out over three other finalists and 17 total applicants for the job.

“We were looking for someone who has a well-rounded judicial background, believes in accountability, and is experienced in the therapeutic and problem-solving courts,” Woodward said in a statement. “Kristin is well-respected by her peers and her experience with all elements of the Municipal Court process set her apart.”

O’Sullivan worked for five years in the city prosecutor’s office, for the last four years serving as its chief assistant. She also had a yearlong stint as deputy prosecutor for Spokane County, and two years as deputy prosecutor for Benton County.

She also worked for four years in private practice as a criminal defense attorney.

“I am committed to the continued support of problem-solving courts and effective alternative programs,” O’Sullivan said in a statement. “I am also committed to holding individuals accountable for their actions and recognize the impact crimes such as domestic violence have on our community.”

Spokane Municipal Court adjudicates only misdemeanor and lesser charges.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Spokane