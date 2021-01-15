Woodward appoints O’Sullivan as new city judge

Kristin O’Sullivan will serve as the next Spokane Municipal Court judge, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced Friday.

Pending confirmation by the Spokane City Council, O’Sullivan will fill the vacancy left by Judge Tracy Staab, who won a seat on Washington’s Court of Appeals in last November’s election.

O’Sullivan, who was a Spokane Municipal Court commissioner prior to her appointment, has experience both as a prosecutor and criminal defense attorney. She won out over three other finalists and 17 total applicants for the job.

“We were looking for someone who has a well-rounded judicial background, believes in accountability, and is experienced in the therapeutic and problem-solving courts,” Woodward said in a statement. “Kristin is well-respected by her peers and her experience with all elements of the Municipal Court process set her apart.”

O’Sullivan worked for five years in the city prosecutor’s office, for the last four years serving as its chief assistant. She also had a yearlong stint as deputy prosecutor for Spokane County, and two years as deputy prosecutor for Benton County.

She also worked for four years in private practice as a criminal defense attorney.

“I am committed to the continued support of problem-solving courts and effective alternative programs,” O’Sullivan said in a statement. “I am also committed to holding individuals accountable for their actions and recognize the impact crimes such as domestic violence have on our community.”

Spokane Municipal Court adjudicates only misdemeanor and lesser charges.