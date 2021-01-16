Area roundup: Gina Marxen leads Idaho women to bounce-back victory over Northern Colorado

Staff and wire reports

Gina Marxen scored 21 points and dished out four assists as Idaho bounced back for a 74-57 victory over Northern Colorado on Saturday in Greeley, Colorado.

Beyonce Bea added 19 points for the Vandals (7-5, 6-2 Big Sky) and Allison Kirby pulled down 10 rebounds.

Idaho split the series with the Bears (4-9, 3-5), who defeated UI 63-61 on Thursday.

Brooklyn Evans paced UNC with 10 points off the bench.

“It was Déjà vu in the first. I thought, ‘What is this? What is going on right now?’ Then once we got out of that, it was good,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said in a team release.

“I felt good going into halftime because I knew we could play much better. We really responded in the second half.”

Idaho shot 50.9% from the field but was just 22.7% (5 for 22) from 3-point range. The Vandals turned 17 Northern Colorado turnovers into 26 points.

UI travels to Weber State on Jan. 28.

Men’s basketball

Matt Johnson II had 18 points as Northern Colorado got past Idaho 75-61 in Moscow, Idaho.

Tre’Shon Smoots, Kur Jockuch and Bodie Hume had 14 points apiece for Northern Colorado (7-6, 4-4 Big Sky). Jockuch added seven rebounds.

Scott Blakney tied a career high with 23 points for the Vandals (0-11, 0-8). Damen Thacker added 13 points.

Northern Colorado defeated Idaho 74-54 on Thursday.

The Vandals host Weber State on Jan. 28 at Memorial Gym.