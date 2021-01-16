Guess what Chobani’s making now (Hint: It’s not yogurt)

By Colin Tiernan (Twin Falls) Times-News

TWIN FALLS – Chobani has been churning out new products at a blistering pace during the last couple years.

The company launched what’s effectively a coconut yogurt at the start of 2019. Last November, it unveiled a handful of coffee creamers and some oat-based products, including several oat milks. Then there was the kombucha-like probiotic drink in July and other dairy-based probiotic drinks and yogurts this fall.

Coffee is the company’s newest addition outside of the yogurt aisle. The Twin Falls plant is producing the new drinks, which are being marketed toward the “passionate” coffee drinker, according to Chobani’s press release.

Chobani is selling four cold-brew coffee flavors, which consumers will buy as ready-to-drink beverages, not pouches of beans or ground coffee. The new line seems like a logical progression after the company had released its oat milks – which are often used in coffee – and coffee creamers last year.

There will be a black coffee, one with sweet creamer, a vanilla flavor and an oat milk option.

The 32-ounce coffees will come in Tetra Top containers, which are sort of a cross between a milk carton and a standard bottle. They’ll be sold for a suggested retail price of $4.49 or two for $7.

The last year has been a good one for Chobani.

In addition to launching a handful of new products and seeing success with some of its non-yogurt offerings – the new oat milks have been selling especially well – the company grew 12%, according to Nielsen data.