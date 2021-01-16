Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga visits Saint Mary’s

Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-0, 4-0 WCC) play the Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-4, 0-2) tonight at McKeon Pavilion in Moraga, California. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. PST. You can watch on ESPN.

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Corey Kispert (GU) 21.2 60.2 87.5 Tommy Kushe (SMC) 14.5 44.2 81.1 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Joel Ayayi (GU) 7.9 5.9 2.0 Kyle Bowen (SMC) 6.2 4.7 1.5 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Jalen Suggs (GU) 4.9 2.7 26.4 Tommy Kushe (SMC) 5.5 2.0 35.8

Team stats

Gonzaga Saint Mary’s Points 96.0 67.6 Points allowed 73.2 61.0 Field goal pct. 55.4 43.7 Rebounds 40.0 37.1 Assists 21.0 11.3 Blocks 2.8 3.1 Steals 8.6 6.4 Streak Won 13 Lost 2

Game preview

Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s heading in different directions as they renew rivalry Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s renew one of the best rivalries in the West at 7 p.m. Saturday, but the Zags have won 9 of the last 11 – all by double digits – over the last five seasons, including a 90-60 pummeling a year ago at UCU Pavilion in Moraga, California. | Read more »

Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s key matchup: Tommy Kuhse directs Gaels’ offense It went well against Pepperdine’s Colbey Ross, BYU’s Alex Barcello and San Francisco’s Jamaree Bouyea and Khalil Shabazz for the most part. Next on Gonzaga’s tour of quality WCC point guards: Saint Mary’s Tommy Kuhse. | Read more »