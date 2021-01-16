Cache Reset
Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga visits Saint Mary’s

Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-0, 4-0 WCC) play the Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-4, 0-2) tonight at McKeon Pavilion in Moraga, California. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. PST. You can watch on ESPN.

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT%
Corey Kispert (GU) 21.2 60.2 87.5
Tommy Kushe (SMC) 14.5 44.2 81.1
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG
Joel Ayayi (GU) 7.9 5.9 2.0
Kyle Bowen (SMC) 6.2 4.7 1.5
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
Jalen Suggs (GU) 4.9 2.7 26.4
Tommy Kushe (SMC) 5.5 2.0 35.8

Team stats

  Gonzaga Saint Mary’s
Points 96.0 67.6
Points allowed 73.2 61.0
Field goal pct. 55.4 43.7
Rebounds 40.0 37.1
Assists 21.0 11.3
Blocks 2.8 3.1
Steals 8.6 6.4
Streak Won 13 Lost 2

Game preview

