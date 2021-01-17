284 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Spokane on Sunday
UPDATED: Sun., Jan. 17, 2021
The Spokane Regional Health District reported 284 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
Due to technical difficulties, the health district was unable to report new data on COVID-19 related deaths. The Spokane County data section of its website was down as of 3 p.m.
The total number of cases in the county was 31,679 on Sunday; however, that number could change slightly once technical issues are resolved, the health district said in a news release.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dropped from 102 on Saturday to 99 on Sunday. The cause of the decrease is unclear. As of Saturday, 442 people had died in Spokane County due to COVID-19.
In Washington, there have been more than 289,000 cases of COVID-19 and 3,903 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Nationally, more than 202,000 new COVID cases were reported Sunday, bringing the total to more than 23.7 million and nearly 400,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
