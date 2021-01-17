Osborne, No. 8 UCLA women top No. 25 Wash St 68-66 in OT

By Jill Painter Lopez Associated press

LOS ANGELES – Charisma Osborne scored 28 points and No. 8 UCLA withstood a smart play by No. 25 Washington State that forced overtime for a 68-66 victory Sunday.

Osborne had 11 points in overtime as UCLA (8-2, 6-2 Pac-12) won its third in a row. The Bruins improved to 33-0 overall at home against Washington State.

Before overtime started, Osborne got encouragement from teammate Lauryn Miller to keep shooting.

“I definitely think I’m confident in taking those shots but if my shot isn’t falling before that I get a little hesitant. So just having that little reminder that I practice those shots all the time and I have confidence to make those,” Osborne said. “I think that just helped me.”

Osborne made 10 of 25 shots, including four 3-pointers.

The Cougars trailed 53-50 with 2 seconds left in regulation when star Charlisse Leger-Walker was fouled. She made the first free throw, missed the second on purpose and her sister, Krystal Leger-Walker, got the rebound and hit a layup to send the game into OT.

UCLA coach Cori Close liked the odds of not giving up a 3-pointer to tie the game and boxing out for the offensive rebound on a missed free throw. It didn’t work out, but Osborne took over in overtime.

“Obviously, she saved the day for us in overtime,” Close said.

Charlisse Leger-Walker led the Cougars (7-2, 5-2) with 18 points.

Washington State took its first lead on Charlisse Leger-Walker’s layup with 1:21 left in regulation. She was fouled on the play and missed the free throw.

Osborne made a 3-pointer from the top of the arc on the next possession to put UCLA up 52-50 with 1:03 left.