The Dirt: Spiceology planning new production facility at Playfair Commerce Park

Spokane-based Spiceology is expanding into a new production facility and office in the Playfair Commerce Park, according to a recent building permit application filed with the city.

Property owner Playfair Commerce Park 3 LLC filed the permit to renovate space in Playfair 3 at 2700 E. Ferry Ave. into a 20,730-square-foot production facility and 2,240-square-foot office.

The Spokane-based spice and rub company will use the space for dry-food packaging and storage, according to the application.

The project valuation is $250,000. Greenacres-based Flywheel Construction and Development LLC is the project contractor.

Spiceology was founded in 2013 by executive chef Pete Taylor and food blogger Heather Scholten of Farmgirl Gourmet.

The privately held spice company steadily has grown by creating recipes and how-to videos for customers as well as collaborating with chefs and food influencers on new product lines.

Spiceology was named to Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the nation in 2020. The company secured $4.7 million in Series A funding in September, led by grocery and retail executive Ty Bennett with participation by Kickstart Funds III and IV, a group of angel investors and the Cowles Co., which publishes The Spokesman-Review.

The company, headquartered at 715 E. Sprague Ave., said in September it will use the funding to bring “automation to its SpiceLab operations and advance sales and marketing efforts.”

Therapy practice weighs new clinic on Sherman Street

Acceleration Physical Therapy is planning to build a new clinic on the lower South Hill, according to a preliminary application filed with the city.

Spokane-based HDG Architecture filed the application to build a two-story, 4,020-square-foot clinic at 701 and 707 S. Sherman St.

Spokane County Assessor’s Office records show David Jeter and Beth Sweigert purchased the two lots of land for $110,000 in May.

The project valuation is $800,000, according to the application.

Jeter and Sweigert founded Acceleration Physical Therapy in 2007. It has two clinics in Spokane and a location in Deer Park.

New apartment complex coming to Spokane Valley

RYN Built Homes has filed building permit applications with the city to construct three, 24-unit apartment buildings at 116 N. Barker Road.

The three-story apartment buildings will each be more than 22,000 square feet in size, according to the application.

Spokane Valley-based Wyatt Architects is designing the project.

Rosauers remodeling deli, bakery in Browne’s

Rosauers Supermarkets is redesigning a portion of its Browne’s Addition store.

Rosauers filed a building permit application with the city to remodel its existing deli and bakery at 1808 W. Third Ave.

Spokane Valley-based Mercier Architecture is designing the remodel. The project contractor has not been determined.

The project valuation is $1.5 million, according to the application.