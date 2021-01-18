129 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, two COVID-19 deaths reported over the weekend

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 129 new COVID-19 cases i n Spokane County on Monday and two more deaths.

According to a news release from the Spokane Regional Health District 103 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 and a total of 444 people in Spokane County have died from it. Most of the people who have died from the virus in Spokane are age 60 or older.

Last week Spokane County surpassed 30,000 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic begin. Around 6% of the county’s population has tested positive for the virus. According to data released Monday, 31,737 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic begin.

COVID-19 symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste of smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea. Individuals with symptoms consistent with the virus should be assessed for testing.