Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs earn WCC weekly honors

Corey Kispert and Jalen Suggs added to Gonzaga’s collection of WCC weekly honors.

Kispert was named player of the week for the second time this season. The senior wing scored 40 points in victories over Pepperdine and Saint Mary’s. He hit 9 of 17 3-pointers and all seven of his free throws. He hit six 3-pointers against Pepperdine and three of the team’s four 3s against Saint Mary’s.

Kispert leads the conference in scoring (20.9) and 3-pointers made per game (3.1).

GU players have been selected player of the week seven times in eight weeks.

Suggs made 13 of 25 field-goal attempts and scored 32 points in two wins. He added six rebounds, five assists and three steals. He’s first in the WCC in steals (2.4), third in assists (4.7) and sixth in field-goal percentage (53.7).

Suggs has been named freshman of the week five times.

-Jim Meehan