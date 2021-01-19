National Pie Day is a sweet celebration of pie, not pi

If you’re particularly into numbers, the phrase “National Pie Day” might make you think of March 14, aka Pi Day, a celebration of the mathematical constant that begins with 3.14.

But March is still a couple of months away, so National Pie Day can only mean one thing: a day to celebrate the pastry filled with sweet or savory goodness. This year, National Pie Day falls on Saturday, so check out this list of places to buy pie locally, then stock up so you’re ready for the big day.

Bean and Pie

In 2017, Katy and Ethan Bean got serious about making pies and opening a shop of their own. A few years, countless farmers market appearances and a successful Kickstarter campaign later, Bean and Pie (504 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene) will celebrate its first shop-iversary on Jan. 31. At Bean and Pie, you can choose from a selection of hand pies, including salted caramel apple, strawberry rhubarb and mac and cheese ($15-$19.50), pie cups ($8), whole sweet pies like quad choco and berry crumb ($14-$32) and savory pies like the mac and cheese pot pie ($12). If that wasn’t enough, Bean and Pie also sells gluten-free, vegan cookies at $16 for four.

Birdie’s Pie Shop

Birdie’s Pie Shop (1003 N. Spokane St., Post Falls) is a one-stop shop for sweet and savory pies of a variety of sizes. Whole savory pies ($24-$32) include spaghetti, pulled pork mac and cheese and taco. On the sweet side ($19.50-$32), customers can purchase caramelized banana cream, strawberry lemonade and peanut butter chocolate. Many sweet pie flavors are available gluten-free, as well. For a solo snack, many of the same savory and sweet flavors are available in personal, 4-inch pies ($4.95). For a slightly bigger solo snack, pick a quad, aka four personal pies ($19.50). For family snacking, game night or sharing at the office, you might go for a pack of bites, which is a dozen two-bite pies ($18).

Pastry and More

As far as the “More” goes, Pastry and More’s (411 W. Haycraft Ave., Coeur d’Alene) menu is chock-full of sandwiches, salads and quiche. But the “Pastry” side of things is where it really gets good. Dozens of specialty cakes are available, as are cupcakes and cheesecakes. And, of course, lots of pie. Fruit pies, like caramel apple, peach mango and marionberry, come with a traditional lattice crust but can be special ordered with a Dutch-style crust. Cream pies including chocolate banana cream, lemon lush and pina colada are available, as are seasonal pies like minced meat and pumpkin cream. Pickup and delivery are available.

Conley’s Place Restaurant/Pioneer Pies Bakery

When Jennifer and Ed Conley purchased Pioneer Pies, the name changed, but the high-quality pies remained the same. Today, bakers get up bright and early at Conley’s Place (12622 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley) to make pies fresh each day. Customers can look forward to hand-fluted crusts and choice ingredients. Cream pie options include Almond Joy, banana, mud pie and lemon meringue, while the fruit pie menu includes apple, strawberry rhubarb, raspberry and the seasonal mince. Sugar-free pies are available, too. Customers can order by the slice or have a whole pie ($14.99) delivered to the table or wrapped up to go.

Lil’ Punkin Pie Co.

Linda Swenson wasn’t kidding when she named her business Lil’ Punkin Pie Co. (7790 N. Atlas Road, Coeur d’Alene). Customers can order 3-inch “tinys” ($4.50), as well 5-inch pies ($8.50) and 9-inch ($20) pies. The list of flavors is very long and includes classic apple, lemon blueberry, heirloom pumpkin, old fashioned mulberry, chocolate pecan and salted caramel pear crumble. There are a few seasonal flavors, including mince meat and apple cranberry galette, as well, so double-check availability when you order. Pies are only available through pre-ordering, and both pickup at the farm and delivery are available.

Patti’s Pies

Patti’s Pies touts homemade pies for every occasion, and based on the menu, they mean it. For fans of a more classic pie, Patti’s offers 5- and 9-inch fruit pies ($9-$18) in flavors like apple, huckleberry and blackberry. For something with a bit more punch, there are specialty pies ($12-$25) like fudge brownie, huckleberry cream cheese and Jan’s Tollhouse Pie, a pie with chocolate chips throughout it. Pick up your pies at 1729 W. Sienna Lane.

Cyrus O’Leary’s

No list about pie, especially one about pie in the Northwest, would be complete without mentioning Cyrus O’Leary’s. Since 1981, the Cyrus O’Leary name has been synonymous with high-quality pies. If you’re a fruit pie person, Cyrus sells apple pie, cherry, marionberry and more. There are also cream pies including French silk, banana, lemon and coconut. There are single-serve pies, as well as seasonal and specialty flavors including lemon meringue, grasshopper, mince, turtle cheesecake, pumpkin cheesecake and custard. There are also no-sugar apple and cherry pies available. Check out your local grocery store’s dessert aisle for your favorite flavor.

Shari’s

Northwest staple Shari’s deserves a mention, too. Since 1978, Shari’s has been slinging pies as well as hearty breakfasts, lunches and dinners. Banana Cream Dream, Chocolate Cream Supreme, Deep Dish Washington Apple, Lemon Meringue Delight, S’more Galore, Tropical Coconut Cream, Lemon Sour Cream – the list goes on and on. A single slice is about $4, while a whole pie is $13-$16 depending on the flavor. Sugar-free options are also available. In the Inland Northwest, Shari’s fans can find locations in Spokane, Spokane Valley, Coeur d’Alene, Moscow and Lewiston.