Water Cooler: Create a DIY family spa day

You might still be stuck at home, but that doesn’t mean your family can’t enjoy a little retreat. Here are some fun ideas for having your own spa day at home.

The prerequisite to any spa day is to have some sort of fancy beverage on hand. Spruce up some regular water with slices of cucumber, citrus or fruit. You could also use sparkling water, or purchase your favorite soda and garnish with a slice of lime. Try a nice tea or hot chocolate if you want something a bit cozier.

Snacks are another must. Try making a kid-friendly charcuterie board with crackers, chips, cheese slices or cubes, some salami or deli meat, berries, diced fruit, chopped vegetables and dipping sauces. If you want to do a dessert tray, you can make it fancy with no hassle by cutting purchased desserts into small pieces and putting them in cupcake liners or serving them with toothpicks.

Before you get into the spa treatments, set up a special area to set the scene for your spa so it feels more like an escape from regular home life. It takes a little imagination, but a fun set up will help. Lay out beach towels so all family members can have their own “spa bed” and lay a tray or plate next to each one so everyone has a place to set their drink and snacks. You can also set out candles and spa slippers (even if they are just your normal house slippers) and put on some relaxing music to help create an air of luxury.

There are tons of DIY food-based face masks you can find online, but make sure that nobody in your family is allergic to the ingredients. You can always do a small test patch of the mask on your wrist to make sure there is no reaction. The best part about making a face mask from edible ingredients is that it is inexpensive and usually gentle on the skin. For a soothing face mask, mix one cup of cooked oatmeal, 6 tablespoons of honey and 6 tablespoons of plain yogurt. You can apply them with your fingers, or buy new paint brushes at a dollar store to paint on the facial. If you want to pull out all the stops for your facial, don’t forget to put everyone’s hair up in a towel and put cucumber slices over your eyes.

Take turns giving each other feet and hand massages, using either your favorite lotion or a skin-friendly oil like jojoba, olive or coconut oil. You may be tempted to use essential oils, but make sure only the adults have access to them as they are strong and can even cause chemical burns if not used properly. Don’t use them on your hands to avoid anyone getting them in their eyes.

Heat some water on the stove for a foot soak for the family. Use bins you have at home that can fit your feet, or buy some plastic tubs at a dollar store. Toss in a little bit of Epsom salt and pour over warm water. Test the water first to make sure it isn’t too hot. Have a clean pair of socks and a small towel handy so when your feet are done soaking you can dry them off, apply a little lotion or oil, and put your feet directly in socks so they can stay warm and moisturized.

A DIY spa day takes a little setup but it’s a great way to enjoy some family self-care and quality time together without screens.