Woman, 68, dies after being hit by car in Spokane Valley last week

After being hit by a car while crossing the street while on a run last week, a Spokane Valley woman succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, the Washington State Patrol said late Monday night.

Peggy M. George, 68, died at Sacred Heart Medical Center after being hit by a car just after 6 p.m. Thursday.

George was running west across Pines Road just south of East Valleyway Ave. when she was hit by a Chevy Malibu driving south, according to the state patrol.

The driver, Conner Davis, 22, of Coeur d’Alene, was unable to avoid George, who was not crossing the road at a crosswalk, according to the state patrol.