Gonzaga-Santa Clara game rescheduled for Feb. 6

The Gonzaga-Santa Clara men’s basketball game that was postponed Jan. 7 has been rescheduled for Feb. 6 at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The game will start at 7 p.m. and be televised on an ESPN network.

The original matchup was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols in Santa Clara’s program. BYU, which was scheduled to visit the Zags on Feb. 6, stepped in to play the Zags on Jan. 7, with GU winning 86-69.

Gonzaga and Santa Clara are also scheduled to meet Feb. 11 in the Bay Area. The Broncos haven’t played at home due to Santa Clara County COVID-19 restrictions. They’ve played several “home” games in Santa Cruz, California.

Top-ranked Gonzaga (14-0, 5-0 West Coast Conference) entertains Pacific on Saturday. Santa Clara (8-3, 2-1) faces San Francisco on Thursday in Santa Cruz.