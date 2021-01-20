Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman’s upcoming children’s book selling fast, including in Spokane
UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 20, 2021
Poet Amanda Gorman set a hopeful tone during Wednesday’s inauguration ceremony with her new work, “The Hill We Climb.”
The youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, Gorman’s words appear to have struck a chord with listeners, as pre-orders of “Change Sings,” her upcoming children’s book set for release Sept. 21, have already started selling quickly.
“Half (or more) of our new web orders this morning are for ‘Change Sings,’” Auntie’s Bookstore tweeted Wednesday morning.
The full text of “The Hill We Climb” is available at www.thehill.com.
Here is an excerpt:
“We’ve braved the belly of the beast/We’ve learned that quiet isn’t always peace/And the norms and notions/of what just is/Isn’t always just-ice/And yet the dawn is ours…
“Yes we are far from polished/far from pristine/but that doesn’t mean we are/striving to form a union that is perfect/We are striving to forge a union with purpose/To compose a country committed to all cultures, colors, characters and/conditions of man…”
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.