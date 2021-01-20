The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 36° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Features

Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman’s upcoming children’s book selling fast, including in Spokane

UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 20, 2021

American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Patrick Semansky)
American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Patrick Semansky)
By Stephanie Hammett stephanieh@spokesman.com(509) 459-5013

Poet Amanda Gorman set a hopeful tone during Wednesday’s inauguration ceremony with her new work, “The Hill We Climb.”

The youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, Gorman’s words appear to have struck a chord with listeners, as pre-orders of “Change Sings,” her upcoming children’s book set for release Sept. 21, have already started selling quickly.

“Half (or more) of our new web orders this morning are for ‘Change Sings,’” Auntie’s Bookstore tweeted Wednesday morning.

The full text of “The Hill We Climb” is available at www.thehill.com.

Here is an excerpt:

“We’ve braved the belly of the beast/We’ve learned that quiet isn’t always peace/And the norms and notions/of what just is/Isn’t always just-ice/And yet the dawn is ours…

“Yes we are far from polished/far from pristine/but that doesn’t mean we are/striving to form a union that is perfect/We are striving to forge a union with purpose/To compose a country committed to all cultures, colors, characters and/conditions of man…”

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.