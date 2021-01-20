Spokane’s Big Horn Outdoor Adventure Show cancelled for second straight year

The Big Horn Outdoor Adventure Show has been canceled for the second year in a row.

The Big Horn Show is run by the Inland Northwest Wildlife Council. In past years more than than 20,000 people have perused the show’s 200 or more vendors at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center. Last year it was canceled as COVID-19 spread throughout the country and state. It was the first time the show had been cancelled in its 59-year-history.

“It breaks our heart because we know a lot of our vendors don’t have a retail location necessarily so that’s how they reach the public,” said Marie Neumiller, council’s executive director.

The decision was made at Tuesday’s board meeting.

“Our understanding from the governor’s current restrictions is that fairground aren’t open yet,” Neumiller said. “So we wanted to give vendors time to find other options.”

The show is the main money maker for the Spokane-based conservation, hunting and fishing club, bringing in between 80-90% of the club’s annual revenue.

Neumiller said the club will be able to weather back-to-back cancellations.

“We will make it to the 2022 show,” she said.