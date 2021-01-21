From the Washington Education Association presidents

Since last March, most of our students (and their families) have had a tumultuous time as our traditional way of educating them was interrupted by the spread of COVID-19. As educators, we have given our all to connect with every student and support them in continued learning. As students at all grade levels begin to return, many will need extra support from counselors, psychologists, and paraeducators to get fully back on the academic track. We all need extra support from school nurses and from custodians to keep our schools clean and safe and to prevent further spread.

We have an important levy election coming up Feb. 9. While it is vital that our communities always support the levies we need to make our schools run smoothly, this election is especially critical during this difficult time. The levy will allow us to increase the wraparound support services that so many of our students will need. The circumstances surrounding our return to safe and healthy schools will require more staff and our social distancing requirements will also contribute to the need for more staff.

As educators, we are predisposed to optimism. We see the light at the end of the tunnel, but we strongly emphasize the need for you, our voters, to support the levy to help us get back to normal and to allow all our students to make a healthy transition back in our buildings. Please VOTE YES on Feb. 9.

Vicky Jensen (WEA-Eastern Council)

Jeremy Shay (Spokane EA)

Wally Watson (Central Valley EA)

Toby Doolittle (Mead EA)

Audra Shaw (Cheney EA)

Ryan Grant (Medical Lake EA)

Caitlin Tumlinson (Nine Mile Falls EA)