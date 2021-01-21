Menu
Thu., Jan. 21, 2021
Basketball
College men: NWC: Whitworth at Puget Sound, 7 p.m.
College women: Pac-12: Washington at Arizona St., 3 p.m.; Washington State at Oregon, 5.
Volleyball
College: Pac-12: Oregon at Washington State, 1 p.m.; Arizona State at Washington, 3. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Weber State, 5 p.m.
Off track betting
Northern Quest Casino & Resort: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.