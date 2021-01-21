Northern Colorado women snap Eastern Washington’s four-game winning streak
UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 21, 2021
Alisha Davis scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as Northern Colorado snapped Eastern Washington’s four-game winning streak with a 58-55 women’s basketball victory Thursday in Cheney.
EWU’s Aaliyah Alexander had a chance at a potential winner with 1 second remaining, but the freshman guard’s layup was off the mark. Davis clinched the UNC victory with a pair of free throws.
Grace Kirscher paced the Eagles (5-7, 4-3 Big Sky) with 19 points, while Maisie Burnham had 15 points and nine rebounds.
Jasmine Gayles added 12 points for the Bears (5-10, 4-5).
The teams play again at noon Saturday at Reese Court.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.