Northern Colorado women snap Eastern Washington’s four-game winning streak

From staff reports

Alisha Davis scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as Northern Colorado snapped Eastern Washington’s four-game winning streak with a 58-55 women’s basketball victory Thursday in Cheney.

EWU’s Aaliyah Alexander had a chance at a potential winner with 1 second remaining, but the freshman guard’s layup was off the mark. Davis clinched the UNC victory with a pair of free throws.

Grace Kirscher paced the Eagles (5-7, 4-3 Big Sky) with 19 points, while Maisie Burnham had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Jasmine Gayles added 12 points for the Bears (5-10, 4-5).

The teams play again at noon Saturday at Reese Court.