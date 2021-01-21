Plight of poor whites

Viewing the invading barbarians with pitchforks in the Capitol, some would condescendingly dismiss these misguided perpetrators as the cliched “poor white trash. ” We must understand how poor whites have endured globalization, the opioid epidemic, the lack of education and health care.

Unfortunately, this sociological group has fallen prey to wacko conspiracy theories, racism, and the manipulation by our demagogic president. Not creating these conditions, Trump has cleverly exploited their resentment, while providing them no concrete help. The cowardly Trump and his despicable cohorts hide in the White House, while these hordes naively do his dirty work. Far-right media propaganda organs and spineless mainstream Republican politicians, like our own CMR, have also greatly encouraged this disturbing phenomenon.

The white working class used to constitute the core of the Democratic Party, until it focused on identity politics. It’s not surprising that these folks now view our political system with suspicion and disdain. Our society must address the needs of poor whites, or ongoing serious trouble will plague us in the coming years.

Chris Haralam

Spokane