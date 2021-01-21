Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Take part in democracy

In light of the recent events in the world, I am writing this as a reminder to everyone in Spokane on both sides of the aisle and everywhere in between. Freedom and democracy in the world have been in decline for 14 years according to Freedom House.

In the U.S., our freedom score has dropped from 94 in 2009, to 86 in 2019. While it is easy to be angry about many issues that have occurred over the previous year, we can’t forget what makes the U.S. a great place. Democracy is an essential part of our freedom, our well-being, and our opportunities. Ostracizing everyone with a different opinion facilitates the spread of misinformation, distrust, and as we’re now seeing, the erosion of our democratic institutions.

I urge my fellow Americans to think critically, research reputable information, and participate in our democratic functions in order to make change rather than dismantle those functions. Email or call Cathy Rodgers, Maria Cantwell, or Patty Murray. Vote, help a campaign or even run for office yourself. Have discussions with those that disagree with you, and always fact-check yourself.

Charlotte Severns

Spokane Valley

 

