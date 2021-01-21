Things to do in Spokane: Jan. 22-29

Virtual Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Four to five bottles of wine are provided with each week’s class for tasting from home, available for pickup at 2 p.m. on the day of the class. Each week features a new theme to discuss, and wine, beer or cider makers or other experts are often in attendance as guest speakers. Visit rocketmarket.com to register and receive a Zoom link via email. Friday, 7 p.m. $60.

Lifeways Workshop: Make Your Own Pendleton Moccasins – A six-hour hands-on workshop led by a Coeur d’Alene tribal member. Price includes all materials. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $115. (800) 523-2464.

Organizing: An Act of Self-Care – Wendi Eva, professional organizer and founder of Breathing Rooms, teaches on organization. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/event/4751232. Part of the library’s self-care series. Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Resident Artist: Thinking Outside the Cloth – Hayward Cheesebourough teaches how to make your own face masks. For adults. Register at bit.ly/39uUbUY. Sunday, 2-4 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Mindfulness: An Act of Self-Care – Licensed mental health counselor Kristina Strong discusses mindfulness and leads participants in a mindfulness exercise. Part of the library’s self-care series. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/event/4737642. Monday, 6-7 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Pork Roast With Hunter Sauce – “Rôti de porc et une sauce chasseur accompagné d’un gratin Dauphinois,” a pork roast with a hunter sauce served with a delicious, creamy and flavorful cheese and potato gratin, a specialty of the Dauphine region southeast of France. Also make “Petits pots de crème au chocolat et petits pots de crème à la vanille” (chocolate cream and vanilla cream) for dessert. Call to register, or visit culinarystone.com/cooking-classes. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Online Event With the McElroy Brothers – The McElroy Brothers discuss their new book, “Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You),” via Crowdcast. Register at crowdcast.io/e/ehapbook/register. Tuesday, 6 p.m. Presented by Auntie’s Bookstore. Free.

“Is Truth Really Dead in America?” – In this Humanities Washington talk, WSU professor Steven Stehr discusses how to find facts in a world of misinformation. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/event/4710574. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Riverfront’s Winter Farmers Market – Located at the Pavilion Central Plaza. Featuring local vendors such as Big Barn Brewing, Browning Beef, Commellini Estate, Functional Pottery, Marketplace Botanicals, Great Harvest, Highland Honey, Increditruck, K2 Greens, Liberty Cider, Mama Torrez, Sweets by SarahK, Swell Coffee, the Scone Ranger and more. Wednesdays through Feb. 3, 3-7 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.