This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Neighbors,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

2. “The Scorpion’s Tail,” Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central)

3: “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

4. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

5. “The Return,” Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

6. “Star Wars: The High Republic (Light of the Jedi),” Charles Soule (Del Rey)

7. “A Time for Mercy,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman (Atria)

9. “Deadly Cross,” James Patterson (Little, Brown)

10. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue,” V.E. Schwab (Tor)

Nonfiction

1. “A Promised Land,” Barack Obama (Crown)

2. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age,” Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

3. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

4. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle (Dial)

5. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

6. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading and Life,” George Saunders (Random House)

7. “Forgiving What You Can’t Forget: Discover How to Move On, Make Peace With Painful Memories and Create a Life That’s Beautiful Again,” Lysa TerKeurst (Nelson)

8. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering,” Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

9. “Ask Your Developer: How to Harness the Power of Software Developers and Win in the 21st Century,” Jeff Lawson (Harper Business)

10. “Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day,” Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)