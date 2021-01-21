Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Vote yes on CSD levy

Dear Cheney School District voters,

My children are grown and are no longer in school but all went through Cheney public schools. And I no longer work for the school district but did so for 23 years.

Those are the very reasons I am asking you to vote for the upcoming replacement levy. The current students and staff need your vote. This past year has been a huge disruption as well as a huge challenge both for students and staff.

One thing that is needed at this time that the replacement levy will provide is consistency — consistency of programs and services already in place. You see, this is not a new tax; this is a levy to replace the levy that expires this year. This levy provides consistency in programs such as music, art and athletics and staffing such as nurses and counselors.

Our kids need and deserve these services and the consistency that they provide. I hope you will join me in voting YES for kids on Feb 9.

Carol Kriegh

Cheney

 

