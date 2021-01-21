From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

George P. Clark and Evelyn R. Morris, both of Chattaroy.

Joshua A. Cowles and Sarah E. Risser, both of Spokane.

Filbert L. Sanchez and Laurie A. Economou, both of Nine Mile Falls.

McKenzie A. Klasing and Liliya Kozhokar, both of Spokane.

Khanh V. Nguyen and Alina T. Huynh, both of Spokane Valley.

Jett C. Gonzales, of Kent, Washington, and Isabella S. Hackney, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Feltman Ewing PS v. Arnold W. Robinson, et al., money claimed owed.

4 Degrees Property Management v. Elizabeth Osborne, et al., restitution of premises.

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Amber Dunn, restitution of premises.

K623 LLC v. Jamie Brayman, restitution of premises.

Sharon Martin Trust et al., v. Estate of Lyle William Rocker, et al., complaint for damages.

Betty Shockley v. Bettie Freiberg, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Barbie Stensgar v. Marco Noriega-Lopez, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Cranshaw, Annette and Ira

Ford, Stephanie A. and Casey J.

Ness, Tamera L. and Troy A.

Junay Lopez, Katherine T. and Jose D.

Kamphoff, Benjamin and Constance

Latimer, Kent L. and Justine A.

Legal separations granted

Ahrens, Leslie J. and Robert D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Samuel R. Washburn, 22; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Todd T. Kruger, 40; 158 days in jail with credit given for 158 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of a foreign protection order.

Rodger A. Crain, 47; 31 days in jail with credit given for 31 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Skycee L. Manuel, 44; 33 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to harassment and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Thomas N. Toothaker, 65; 364 days in jail, 12 months probation, after being found guilty to fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Walter E. Volgardsen, 52; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, after pleading guilty to false statement/alternations/forgerys-certificate of title and money laundering.

Thomas J. Ahern, 37; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of two counts of solicitation to commit possession of a controlled substance and third-degree theft.

Ronald F. Edwards, 50; $831.27 restitution, 60 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape of a child, unlawful imprisonment and luring of child or developmentally disabled person.

Tyler J. Moore, 34; 92 days in jail with credit given for 92 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Kenneth M. Gifford, also known as Michael Hewankorn, 40; three months in jail with credit given for 52 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence and harassment.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Chandler A. Andrews, 26; 70 days in jail, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary Logan

Morgan C. Bowens, 37; 21 days in jail, second-degree trespass premises.

Cody M. Doggett, 25; 31 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Curtis R. Carruthers, 42; eight days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Joshua R. Crawshaw, 25; eight days in jail, first-degree trespass-building.

Shane L. Dechenne, 53; four days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Wayne L. Wemmer, 51; 15 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Nicole M. Radford, 36; one day in jail, theft and attempted theft.

Judge Donna Wilson

Kyle A. Kirk, 40; 45 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, 24 months probation, two counts of no-contact/protection order violation.

Thomas G. Jensen, 31; 119 days in jail with credit given for 119 days served, 24 months probation, no-contact/protection order violation.

Tyler J. Moore, 34; 51 days in jail with credit given for 51 days served, no-contact/protection order violation.

Shawn D. Hall, 33; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, violation of harassment no-contact order.

Ronald N. Robinson, 63; one day in jail, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault and no-contact/protection order violation.

Steven T. Thames, 25; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, fourth-degree assault.

Charles N. Young, 42; 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, no-contact/protection order violation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

James O. Pitt, 72; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patrick Johnson

Jadden L. P. Jackson, 22; $500 fine, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Michelle J. Horning, 50; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Jamie M. Bankey, 53; $750 fine, eight hours community service, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Robert A. Haney, 67; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Abraham L. Jolly, 36; $1,245.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 15 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Vickie Q. Lawson, 55; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Pavel A. Melnikov, 55; $750 fine, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Justin R. Derby, 34; one day in jail, 24 months probation, no-contact/protection order violation.