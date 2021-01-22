Miguel Lopez leads Whitworth to conference-opening victory over Puget Sound
TACOMA – Miguel Lopez scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Whitworth opened its Northwest Conference slate with an 87-63 victory over Puget Sound on Friday.
Garrett Paxton and Rowan Anderson added 13 points apiece for the Pirates (3-3, 1-0 NWC), who dominated down low.
Whitworth outrebounded the Loggers 36-20 and outscored the hosts 42-18 in the paint.
The Pirates shot 55.6% from the floor and were 10 for 21 (47.6%) from 3-point range.
Tyrese Yussuf-Willis paced the Loggers (0-1, 0-1) with 15 points.
The teams play again at 4 p.m. Saturday.
