Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard and fiancee Kay’la Hanson welcome twins to their family
UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 22, 2021
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard became a dad for second and third time on Wednesday.
That’s right, Lillard’s fiancee Kay’la Hanson gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, giving the couple three children. Damian Jr. was born in March 2018.
The girl’s name is Kali Emma Lee Lillard. The boy is named Kalii Laheem Lillard.
“Just call me Daddy Dame from now on,” Lillard stated on his Instagram page.
