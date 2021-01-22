Sedona Prince, No. 13 Oregon women beat Washington St. 58-50

Associated Press

EUGENE – Sedona Prince scored 14 points, Taylor Mikesell added 11 – including four free throws in the closing seconds – and No. 13 Oregon beat Washington State 58-50 on Friday night.

Washington State’s Cherilyn Molina hit a 3-pointer to make it 44-all with 4:09 to play, but Te-Hina Paopao answered with a layup 19 seconds later as Oregon scored 10 of the next 12 points to take an eight-point lead with 27 seconds remaining. WSU missed seven consecutive field-goal attempts over than span and the Ducks made 10 of 12 from the free-throw line in the final three minutes.

Charlisse Leger-Walker led Washington State (7-4, 5-4 Pac-12) with 24 points, eight rebounds and three steals. She went into the game No. 2 among freshmen nationally in scoring (19.7 per game) and leads the Pac-12 in steals (3.0). No freshman has ever finished the season as the conference’s leading scorer.

“This one was tough tonight, but I love our competitiveness,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said in a team release. “I love our demeanor and I love how hard we played. We’re just not making enough shots right now.”

Krystal Leger-Walker hit a 3-pointer to spark a 12-0 run that made it 12-2 with 1:28 left in the first quarter. Washington State didn’t trail again until Angela Dugalic made a layup to give the Ducks a 40-38 lead with 9:33 left in the game. The Cougars, who led for nearly 28 minutes on Friday, led for 31 minutes in a 69-65 loss to Oregon (10-3, 8-3) on Dec. 21.

The Cougars have lost three in a row since they beat then-No. 7 Arizona 71-69 in overtime on Jan. 10, helping them make their first ever appearance in the AP poll at No. 25. Washington State lost overtime games at Southern California and at No. 6 UCLA last weekend.

“Overall, I liked what we did (defensively) in holding Oregon to 58 points, we just have to find some answers on the offensive end,” Ethridge said.

Oregon’s Nyara Sabally left the game early in the fourth quarter with an apparent left ankle injury but returned, with a noticeable limp, midway through the period. The 6-foot-5 redshirt sophomore, and the younger sister of Satou – the No. 2 pick in the 2020 WNBA draft out of Oregon – sat out each of the last two seasons due to ACL injuries to her right knee.