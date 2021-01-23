All mothers love their children

Animal mothers such as dogs, tigers, and bears with young ones naturally protect their offspring. Stay away or you may be attacked. In fact most mammals, including humans insist on protecting their children.

Lately there have been many heart-wrenching videos confirming young black males and females were killed by white police officers. One recent killing (October 26, 2020) is of 27 year-old Walter Wallace in Pennsylvania; whose mother tried to protect her mentally ill son from the police by placing herself between Walter and armed police. She was doing what any mother who loves her son would do. There have been many other murders of black men by white police since then.

Can you imagine the horror if your son or daughter were killed or taken away from you by “law enforcement”, especially when police are called to help a difficult situation? For centuries, African-American, Chinese-American, Japanese-American and Native-American mothers have had to deal with these tragedies. How do these moms muster the strength to go on and face a new day?

This New Year 2021, I urge all mothers to join together in stopping these outrageous tragedies. We all must have some sympathy and empathy in our hearts to stop this violence. Numbering more than 50 percent, women we can make a difference - mobilize, stand up for human rights and built a better world - and please remember migrant mothers at the southern border. Imagine 666 mothers can’t find their children, including babies and toddlers.

Nancy Street

Cheney