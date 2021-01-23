Area roundup: Whitworth thumps Puget Sound for fourth straight victory
UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 23, 2021
Miguel Lopez finished with 22 points and nine rebounds Saturday to lead Whitworth to a road sweep over Puget Sound with an 83-63 win in Tacoma.
Garrett Paxton added 15 points for the Pirates (4-3, 2-0 Northwest Conference), who have won four in a row. Rowan Anderson added nine points and a team-high four assists.
Whitworth was dominant inside for the second consecutive night, outscoring the Loggers 40-22 in the paint.
Whitworth shot 51.7% from the floor and 34.8% from 3-point range, while holding UPS to 36.8% overall.
The Pirates also played a clean game, committing just 11 turnovers.
Cal Hansen paced the Loggers (0-2, 0-2) with 19 points and nine rebounds.
Whitworth returns to Spokane for a six-game homestand, beginning with a two-game series against Pacific Lutheran at 8 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday.
Women’s basketball
Alisha Davis had 22 points, three blocks and three steals as Northern Colorado completed the weekend sweep of Eastern Washington with a 74-55 victory at Reese Court.
Freshman Maisie Burnham finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Eagles (5-8, 4-4 Big Sky). Guard Aaliyah Alexander added nine points for EWU.
Eastern shot just 32.7% from the floor and was 3 for 18 (16.7%) from 3-point range.
Hannah Simental added 14 points for the Bears (6-9, 5-5).
EWU travels to Sacramento State for a pair of games at 5 p.m. Thursday and noon Saturday.
