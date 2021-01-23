Difference makers: Drew Timme, Jalen Suggs lead Bulldogs to easy win
Drew Timme
The sophomore forward worked over the Tigers, especially early in the opening half. He scored 11 of Gonzaga’s first 26 points. He finished with 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting in just 24 minutes. He added seven rebounds and added two assists, one a behind-the-back dish to Corey Kispert for a layup.
Jalen Suggs
The freshman point guard filled up the stat sheet with nine points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and countless floor burns before departing with 5:37 remaining. He was close to adding his name to GU’s record book after Joel Ayayi became the first Zag to record a triple-double earlier this month.
Turning point
This one got out of hand quickly. It was 2-2 after nearly 3 minutes, but the Zags bolted in front 26-5 roughly 5 minutes later as they converted off Pacific turnovers and Timme hit a 3-pointer and constantly finished inside. The margin was 31 by halftime.
