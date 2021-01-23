SCC announces presentation by writer, historian Daudi Abe as part of Diversity Dialogues series

Seattle-based professor, writer and historian Daudi Abe will present “Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Principal’s Office?” on Wednesday as part of Spokane Community College’s Hagan Center’s Diversity Dialogue speaker series.

Abe will present to students and SCC faculty in the morning, then again at a session open to the public at 6:30 p.m. through scc.spokane.edu/live.

Abe has a master’s degree in human development and a Ph.D. in education from the University of Washington. He has taught and written about race, gender, education, hip-hop and sports for more than 20 years.

Through his research, Abe found that Black students are disproportionately suspended and expelled from school more than other students, which results, for some, in achievement gaps in school and legal troubles in adulthood.

Abe’s presentation covers how people in many roles in society can help close the achievement gap.