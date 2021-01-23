Several Loon Lake residents told to shelter in place over propane tank leak from crash

A semi carrying a propane tank crashed south of Loon Lake Saturday morning, requiring several nearby residents to shelter in place in case of an explosion, Washington State Patrol spokesman Jeff Sevigney said.

Around 10 a.m. on Sunset Bay Road, about a mile south of Loon Lake, a semi-truck driver failed to stop as two vehicles were turning, Sevigney said.

The truck swerved, clipping two cars, and rolled into a ditch, Sevigney said. The semi driver had minor injuries and occupants of the other involved cars reported no injuries, he said.

A “loaded” propane tank on the semi was leaking in the ditch, Sevigney said.

“Crews are on scene and we have a shelter-in-place order for about six residents there,” Sevigney said.

Highway 395 in the Sunset Bay area had been shut down for more than four hours as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sevigney did not know when it would reopen.