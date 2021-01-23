Spokane Humane Society receives thousands in donations, needs more for generator

It’s obvious that Lois Richards believes in this following Bible verse: “It’s more blessed to give than receive.”

When the former board president of the Spokane Humane Society learned that the nonprofit lost power for days during the windstorm last week and was in need of a generator, Richards, who owns three cats, wrote a check for $10,000.

“I heard about what was going on at the Humane Society by reading the article about their plight in The Spokesman-Review,” she said during a telephone chat from her Northwood home. “When I read that one of the staffers said they needed a generator but couldn’t afford it, I wanted to help.”

SHS executive director Ed Boks is ecstatic since Richards’ donation was matched, and SHS raised $24,500, which more than doubled their goal.

However, a recent estimate indicates that more money is needed to cover the cost of the generator.

“We feel very blessed to be in a community that cares so much about animals,” Boks said. “We’re very thankful for the help, but, unfortunately, we discovered that we need further assistance. Hopefully, we’ll be able to take care of that so we can put in a system so the animals in our care will never be at risk again.”

The Humane Society also hopes to establish a self-sufficiency plan.

“We’ll be beefing up all of our systems such as the phone and Wi-Fi so we’ll never be at the mercy of natural disasters,” Boks said. “We’re thankful that we’re in a better place than we were a week ago thanks to the generous donations. People in our community really care about their four-legged friends.”

Boks has an additional plea. “Maryhill Winery, Bark, A Rescue Pub and several anonymous donors are challenging the community in a fundraising effort to purchase an animal transport vehicle,” he said. “These SHS benefactors will match donations dollar-for-dollar up to $40,000.”

“The importance of this vehicle to SHS is incalculable. Our current vehicles are no longer safe. They are old and lack heat and air conditioning in the animal compartments, making transport impossible in inclement weather.

“Animal transport has become the single most effective tool to save homeless animal lives, and because of our spay/neuter programs and robust adoption programs, SHS often has room to save lives languishing in other shelters in other communities.”

A bright spot for SHS is two people who provided foster care for dogs during the power outage decided to adopt them. One of those pets was rescued from Texas.

“Dottie, who is a lovely dog, languished in a shelter there for two years, but we found her a home,” Boks said. “We’re thrilled that she finally has a home. We’re so pleased with that and all of those who helped, particularly Lois Richards.”