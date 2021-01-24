131 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths in Spokane County on Sunday

COVID-19 cases continued to rise Sunday, with 131 new cases reported by the Spokane County Regional Health District.

A total of 32,902 people in Spokane County have contracted COVID-19 and 472 people have died since the pandemic began, according to the health district.

More than 100 people are currently hospitalized. A total of more than 1,500 people have been hospitalized since the coronavirus made its way to Spokane last March.

The two-week case rate for the county is 644.3 per 100,000 residents.

As of Friday, nearly 20,000 people in North Idaho had contracted the virus, with 221 deaths and 54 people hospitalized, according to the Panhandle Health District.

More than 300,000 people in Washington have contracted the virus and 4,114 people have died as of Saturday.

Nearly 400,000 people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

More than 25 million people in the United States have contracted the virus since last January and more than 418,000 people have died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nearly 99.2 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide, with more than 2.1 million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.