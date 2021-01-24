Field Reports: Colville tribe still needs pike anglers

The Colville Tribes’ Fish and Wildlife Department still needs anglers to target invasive northern pike in Lake Roosevelt.

Anglers 17 or older who participate in the Northern Pike Reward Program are paid $10 for every pike head turned in.

Heads must be in good condition. There is no daily harvest limit. All pike count for a payout.

In 2020, anglers turned in 1,122 northern pike with a payout of $11,220. This brings the total number of pike anglers have removed to 3,193 since 2017.

Anglers can drop off their pike heads at the following locations: Noisy Waters Gas Station, Kettle Falls boat launch, Hunters boat launch, Fort Spokane boat launch and the Inchelium Fish and Wildlife office.

For more information about the Northern Pike Reward Program, including a detailed map of where the pike are located, go to cct-fnw.com/news and scroll to the bottom. To share pictures of your pike catch, send them to holly.mclellan@colvilletribes.com.

Forest service issues draft decision notice on Emerald Project

The U.S. Forest Service has prepared a draft decision notice and finding of no significant impact for the Emerald Project, which proposes work within the Emerald Creek drainage of the St. Maries River watershed in Latah and Shoshone Counties in Idaho.

Reconnaissance of the project area indicates that existing conditions for vegetation composition and health deviate from the desired conditions. The project’s proposed action has been selected to improve forest health by increasing resiliency to disturbances such as insects, disease, drought and high-severity wildfire through vegetation treatments, including regeneration timber harvest, intermediate timber harvest, precommercial thinning, and single-tree selection operations at Emerald Creek Campground. Fuels reduction and aspen stand enhancement are also proposed.

Vegetation management, associated road work and prescribed fire would be used to achieve these objectives on about 2,741 acres. Vegetation management would include timber harvest on approximately 2,508 acres, creating openings greater than 40 acres in size. Prescribed fire would be used across approximately 188 acres to deal with excess activity fuels.

The project documents are available on the Idaho Panhandle National Forest website at fs.usda.gov/project/?project=54817.

The objection period is open through March 4, but only those who have previously submitted comments during an official comment period have legal standing to object.

Idaho Panhandle forests accepts applications for commercial recreation events

The Idaho Panhandle National Forests has two open seasons each year for people who wish to apply for a special use authorization to conduct any type of commercial recreation use on the National Forest.

For events occurring in summer and fall (June 1 through Nov. 30), the application period will remain open through Jan. 31. The national forest will host another open period from Aug. 1 to Aug. 30 for winter season events that occur between Dec. 1 and May 30.

A commercial recreation activity is defined as one in which the applicant charges an entry or participation fee, or for which the primary purpose is the sale of goods or services.

Examples can include horse riding; bicycle, motocross or triathlon races; jeep rallies; dog trials; fishing contests; rodeos; adventure games; youth treks; wagon trains; or concerts. A permit is required for these types of events, regardless of the number of people involved in the activity.

Depending on the size or duration of the activity, other documentation, licenses or insurance may be required. Recreation events will also be subject to state and county COVID-19 mitigation criteria.

To find out more about commercial recreation permitting on the Idaho Panhandle National Forests, contact the nearest ranger district office or visit the Events/Commercial Permits page at go.usa.gov/xAffc