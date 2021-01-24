Gonzaga guard recruit Hunter Sallis to announce his college decision March 26

Five-star recruit Hunter Sallis, who lists Gonzaga among his finalists, tweeted Sunday that he will announce his decision on his birthday, March 26.

Sallis, a 6-foot-5 combo guard at Millard North High in Omaha, Nebraska, is ranked No. 6 by 247Sports and No. 13 by ESPN in the class of 2021. The Zags are slight favorites at 54% over Kentucky (46%), according to 247Sports’ projections.

In November, Sallis trimmed his list to eight schools: GU, Creighton, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and UCLA.