Sports >  NCAA

Leger-Walker sisters combine for 45 as WSU women top Beavers in 2OT

UPDATED: Sun., Jan. 24, 2021

Cherilyn Molina drives to the hoop for 2 of her 15 points against Oregon State on Sunday in Corvallis, Ore. (Courtesy of WSU Athletics)
From staff reports

Krystal and Charlisse Leger-Walker combined for 45 points, Cherilyn Molina scored 11 of her career-high 15 points after regulation and Washington State beat Oregon State 77-75 in double overtime Sunday in Corvallis.

WSU (8-4, 6-4) snapped a three-game skid and swept its season series with Oregon State for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

Senior Krystal Leger-Walker, a transfer from Northern Colorado, had a career-high 23 points, and freshman Charlisse added 22.

Molina, who hit two 3-pointers in the first OT, hit the first of two foul shots to make it 75-all with 53 seconds left to play. She missed the second, but Ula Motuga grabbed the offensive rebound Charlisse Leger-Walker made a jumper 16 seconds later. The Beavers (3-5, 1-5 Pac-12) missed three shots from there, including a block by Motuga.

The Cougars trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half.

“This team just continues to impress me with how they respond to adversity,” coach Kamie Ethridge said.

