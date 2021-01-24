Spokane-based charity donates $1.35M for Eastern Washington University scholarship funds

A local charity has gifted $1.35 million to support a number of Eastern Washington University’s scholarship programs, the university announced Thursday.

The gift is from the Krumble Foundation, a Spokane-based charity founded by Burke and Muriel Blevins. The donation will support four Krumble Foundation scholarship programs at Eastern Washington.

“EWU is very grateful to partner with the Krumble Foundation to positively impact our hard-working students,” Lisa Poplawski-Lewis, EWU’s associate vice president of philanthropy and campaign director, said in a statement. “Many of our students work part-time or multiple jobs. They use their Eagle grit to overcome academic and personal obstacles to secure a better future for themselves and their families. However, some need extra financial assistance to prevail.”

Part of the gift will go to the Soaring Eagle Scholarship Fund to help up to 45 qualifying juniors and seniors in financial need. Each student will be awarded $6,000, according to EWU.

The gift will also support the foundation’s Micro-Grant Fund – which offers awards to students in good academic standing, but who cannot register for the next quarter due to at least $1,000 in unpaid tuition and fees – and the Internship Stipend Program, which allows students with unpaid internships to apply for a one-time stipend of up to $3,000.

Finally, the Krumble Foundation Scholarship Match program will match donations made from any new or lapsed donors (previous donors who have not given within at least a year) to student EWU scholarships through July. Up to $250,000 through a dollar-for-dollar match initiative will go to the Soaring Eagle Fund, according to the university.