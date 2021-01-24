Spokane Valley man dies in Post Falls car crash Saturday night

A Spokane Valley man died Saturday night in Post Falls after crossing the center lane and hitting another car head-on, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just after 8 p.m., Kootenai County first responders arrived at West Seltice Way and Wellesley Avenue after receiving reports of a two-car crash, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Both vehicles were in the middle of the two eastbound lanes, the sheriff’s office said. One driver was taken to a local hospital with potential injuries.

The other driver, Danny Yeoman, was pronounced dead on scene, the sheriff’s office said.

An initial investigation showed Yeoman crossed into oncoming traffic before hitting another vehicle head-on, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office said it’s unknown if alcohol was a factor and are awaiting test results from a blood sample.

Anyone with information on the accident can call Deputy Leyk with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit at (208) 446-1300.